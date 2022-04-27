Does the decision to save a life, need to drastically affect your own life? Shawna Sampson will tell that in the case of her organ donation, despite any preconceived notions you may have, the answer is no.
"There's really no negative impact to the donor, past the donation," she says.
9 years ago, Shawna's cousin, Sammi, found herself in need of a miracle.
"My kidneys had finally declined to the point where I needed a transplant," says Sammi Olinger. With tens of thousands of people on the National Transplant waiting list, Sammi threw a Hail Mary on social media, looking for anyone who not only may be a match, but also may be willing to go through with the work to donate a kidney.
Shawna saw the message and says, "I called her right away and said, ok, how do I get tested?" Wouldn't you know it-- touchdown.
The initial test looked good, but Shawna had questions about what her life, post-donation, might look like. She says everything she heard was positive. "The conversations with health professionals that I had really put me at ease that my life would just keep moving forward as it was." Shawna says the only that that's changed, is how much water she drinks. "Stay hydrated," she says. "Drink a lot of water because you only have one kidney to flush the toxins.
On March 10, 2022, World Kidney Day, Shawna and nearly 2 dozen other life-savers with the group "Kidney Donor Athletes", found themselves at the top of Mount Kilimanjaro. "The hope," she says, "is to inspire by showing that we are doing these active things, despite having just one kidney."