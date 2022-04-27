SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now, there are more than 100,000 people in the United States waiting on a life-saving organ transplant. For much of her life, 3-year-old Ruby Mwamba was one of the names on that list.
"She needs a liver transplant,” her mother Melissa told KHQ. “Whether that's from a living or deceased donor.”
Gabriel and Melissa Mwamba said they knew almost instantly something was wrong with Ruby after she was born. Gabriel said it was obvious his new baby was hurting.
"Especially the second night, she was rolling like she was in pain, a lot of pain,” he said.
Lengthy tests provided an official diagnosis: Ruby's liver was failing.
“She has Biliary Atresia,” Melissa said. “It’s essentially where vile ducts are not formed properly.”
A procedure in the first few months of Ruby's life gave her some quality time without pain, but that relief ended quickly.
"Almost over night, I came home after work, and I was like are your eyes yellow,” Melissa said. “By June, she was listed for transplant.”
The family's wait began.
"Every day, she's in some kind of pain,” Gabriel said. “It is so uncomfortable for her.”
Discomfort finds the toddler in both sleep and play. Her fragile hands often giving insight into her battle, and as she grows, the pain is more than just physical.
“She loves going to school, but we had to take her out,” her parents said. “She just kept getting sick. She asks [to get better] daily.”
These questions are ones the couple knew would only be answered once Ruby’s donor was found.
"She’s a strong girl,” Gabriel said.
Our "Help Me Hayley" received an email about Ruby and saw the extensive need not only for her, but many others when it comes to organ donation. April is "Donate Life Month" which is an opportunity to raise awareness about how anybody could be the link to life for somebody in need.
KHQ started producing our "Link to Life" special, dedicated to organ donation, with help from the Mwamba family. Just hours after our interview, Melissa said they received a call from Ruby's medical team saying their wait was finally over: Doctors found the perfect match for Ruby.
“It was exhilarating... crazy... my mind isn't even comprehending how things happened in such a short period of time,” she said. “They say to answer every phone call you get.”
The family waited more than 300 days for the phone call that sent them on their way to Seattle Children's Hospital.
“She needed this to move on her life,” Melissa said.
Neither of Ruby's parents were suitable matches for their daughter, the same goes for other loved ones and friends. In the end, the donor was a stranger who recently passed away.
Her nearly eight-hour surgery was performed over the weekend and by Wednesday, her recovery continues to progress perfectly.
“It's a miracle,” Melissa said.
Ruby's parents hope she'll be transferred out of the intensive care unit by next week, looking to return to Spokane by the summer. They hope anyone considering donation will see Ruby's story and make the decision to at least research organ donation.
“It’s a gift, the ultimate gift,” her parents said. “We just praise the Lord. If you’re on the fence about [looking into becoming a donor], just know you are giving someone a second chance at life.”
According to organdonor.gov, organs you can give as a living donor include a liver lobe, kidney, and a portion of a lung, your pancreas or part of your intestine. If you opt to donate after your death, your organs could save up to nine lives.
To register to become a donor, click here.