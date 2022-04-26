SPOKANE, Wash. -- April is national 'Donate Life Month.' It's an opportunity to raise much needed awareness about organ donation.
Candy Wells, LifeCenter Northwest's Director of Organ Utilization, says many may not realize the extensive need for organ donors throughout our country.
"More than 106,000 people are on the national waiting list," she said. "That includes 1,800 Washingtonanians waiting for transplant. There are 22 people who die nationally who are waiting. There really is an urgent need."
Wells says that state currently includes 1,800 from Washington State, with 72 of them under the age of 17.
"This impacts people of all ages," she said.
She hopes this month will serve as a reminder for people to at least look into their options when it comes to being a donor.
"I think the message for someone being a living donor or someone considering registering themselves to donate after death is the same, you have the opportunity to save the life," Wells said. "If you donate after death, you could save many lives. It is an important decision for all of us to consider and really think about those who are waiting."
She says current statistics show approximately 22 people pass each day in the United States after they are unable to find a donor.
"Of the more than 106,000 people on the national waiting list, 90,000 are waiting for kidneys," she said. "It is the most commonly gifted organ. There are so many people in need."
Living donors can donate one kidney.
Organdonor.gov reports other organs that can be given from living donors include one live lobe, a lung, a portion of the pancreas or part of the intestine.
"We have the power to save a life," Wells said.
Wells says she wants people to know this is one of the greatest and most selfless gifts a human being can give. She encourages anyone interested in more information to simply look into it, ask questions, and make their decisions known.