SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – It has been more than 60 years since a 33-year-old father of three was killed in the line of duty while working patrol as a Spokane County deputy. Now, his family is hoping for public support to install a memorial sign in his honor in the very area where he died
Deputy Joseph M. O’Connor had only been a deputy for about a year when he was hit and killed by a drunk driver. He was on scene helping direct traffic following a collision near Argonne on westbound I90. Working for SCSO was one of multiple jobs Deputy O’Connor had juggled to support his young family
“He would do anything for us,” his daughter Roxanne said
Roxanne was just seven when her dad died.
“It was awful,” she said. “It was just awful.”
She remembers every detail of the morning she found out.
“It was warm,” she said. “The steps were still cool. I was waiting on them for my dad to come home.”
The date was August 13, 1961. A Sunday. She would always wake up excited to greet her dad after the night shift.
“He would always flash his lights right when he’d get home,” she said.
But this time, all she saw was grandma.
“She was sitting on the stoop out there near a flower bed by our near dining room window telling me my dad wasn't coming home,” she said. “She told me, he went to heaven. At seven, I didn’t know what heaven meant. I remember wondering…will he be home for dinner?”
She quickly realized the gravity of the loss. Everyone around her was crying. A wife had been made a widow, three little kids, just seven, two and one, were left fatherless.
“There’s a whole life, behind that life that was taken,” middle child Julie O’Connor said.
And it was in a way that was so reckless, and so preventable. A drunk driver had hit their father as he worked to help with a crash investigation.
“The guy plowed right into him,” Julie said. “He didn’t slow down at all. It's not fair. It's not fair.”
Services quickly followed, and it seemed the entire town was in mourning.
“I remember the day of the funeral, and I was only two,” Julie said.
And whatever Roxanne, Julie and their youngest sibling Joe don’t remember was well documented in scrapbook pages compiled by their mother.
“It starts with the accident and goes to …the funeral … community help, fundraisers,” she said.
There was so much support in those early days, but as the weeks turned to months and then years, Deputy O’Connor’s daughters say somehow, life just continued.
“It goes on…it definitely goes on,” Roxanne said. “But, we don't forget. Everyone else does.”
But as the sixth decade mark has now passed, it’s about time that changes.
“They approached us,” Julie said.
She’s talking about the group behind the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Project. The group consists of representatives from SPD, SCSO, WSP, the Spokane Regional Law Enforcement Museum and more. They work to make sure our community never forgets the law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. The O’Connor family says they were grateful to know they wanted to help.
https://my.spokanecity.org/police/news/2020/07/14/law-enforcement-officers-memorial-project/
“Every time we go through that accident zone, right by the Argonne exit sign, that's where my dad was killed,” Julie said. “His blood was on the ground. I want him remembered.”
The hope is the Argonne overpass will be renamed to honor Deputy O’Connor. The group has already put up other memorial signs around the region near locations where other officers lost their lives.
The family says the gesture would mean everything to them.
“It’s a legacy for our family,” Julie said. “It would be a reminder, every time, a visible reminder about him.”
Not that Joseph O’Connor’s kids need one. For the three of them, he’s still everywhere.
“We miss him,” Roxanne said. “So much. So, so much.”
The Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Project is hopeful the project for Deputy O’Connor will be complete by August. Part of the process they say is to collect letters of support from the community they can send to the Department of Transportation. If you’d like to send one, please mail it to:
LEOMP Fallen Officers Memorial
1100 W Mallon Ave
Spokane, WA 99260-0001
You can also email them to: sswalker@spokanepolice.org
You can contact the group if you’d like to support them financially as well.