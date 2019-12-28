"There's more good than bad," 2019 Help Me Hayley Year-in-Review
SPOKANE, Wash. - As we prepare to say goodbye to 2019 and welcome 2020, we wanted to take a moment to once again reflect on our community's kindness and compassion.
It is an honor to showcase that through our "Help Me Hayley" series.
It's been nearly four years since KHQ's Hayley Guenthner began the "Help Me Hayley" segment.
During that time, our gracious viewers have helped Hayley help countless people. Sometimes, that help comes during the darkest moments of their lives.
Hayley says she can't wait to help even more of you in 2020. Thank you to the many people who made these stories a success.
