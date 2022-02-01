COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - With more and more households relying on deliveries for everyday necessities, the industry is certainly overwhelmed. Multiple customers have reached out to KHQ with concerns over a particular company that allege the company's delays and communication struggles are beyond the norm of what consumers are experiencing with other carriers.
"As consumers, what can we do? These are people holding our packages essentially hostage, and we have no recourse," said OnTrac customer, Cathy.
All packages are important, but what was inside one bound for Cathy's home was her husband's only means of communication during his deployment overseas as he serves our country. The company involved was OnTrac. Records state they are based in Arizona and only ship to eight states.
OnTrac's website states in part, "OnTrac is the faster, more affordable alternative for parcel logistics. Small-package shippers choose OnTrac because we can speed up ground service without the added cost of express shipping."
Multiple customers who have reached out to our "Help Me Hayley," including Cathy, say speed is not at all what they saw when dealing with OnTrac.
"It's not the first time something like this has happened with this delivery company, OnTrac," Cathy said. "There are hundreds and hundreds of complaints."
KHQ wanted to feature two other viewer issues with OnTrac. One from Corey, who stated he was having major issues receiving and tracking crucial medical equipment.
"My supplies that I had ran out ... It is now 1-8-2022 ... and the tracking software says it will be delivered today. However, this tracking software has stated it will arrive every day since 12-21-2021. I have reached out to both the shipping company Ontrac and the medical supply company ... with no results from either."
Another Help Me Hayley note expressed similar frustrations over errors when it comes to confirmed and anticipated delivery. Seth had been waiting for days and days for a gift that had already been marked as delivered.
"My special needs son’s Christmas presents have been marked as 'delivered' by a delivery company known as OnTrac.. I believe they need (to be) investigated. I’ve spent hours on hold waiting to speak to customer service but my calls go unanswered."
It is worth noting, both Corey and Seth's orders were before Christmas when things are busier than ever, but Cathy's similar situation was after the holidays with the same problems continuing.
"My husband was getting ready to deploy," she said. "Prior to leaving, he ordered an international phone so he could communicate with us back home when he's able which won't be often."
The phone was really a lifeline for the family who already misses him so much it hurts. It was a top priority to get the phone, and they were willing to pay for that guarantee.
"He paid for expedited shipping before he left," she said. "(The international phone) arrived in Spokane based on tracking and was 'out for delivery.' That was updated (multiple times.) He finally called and asked if he could go pick it up."
But Cathy says he was immediately told, "no." Similar to other complaints, she said multiple attempts to connect with OnTrac via email, phone and even social media yielded nothing helpful.
"We just kept getting the runaround," she said. "They'll send you a non-answer, answer."
The frustration from Cathy and other KHQ viewers can be found echoed on Yelp. There are also more than 1,000 OnTrac complaints on the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Cathy says she recognizes that the stresses of the industry right now are huge, but hopes by sharing her story it will in some way warn you.
"I'm usually pretty patient... I wouldn't want to be a delivery person, I know their jobs are so hard right now, but this is ongoing," she said.
Cathy's husband did reach out to the company who sold him the phone and purchased another, with expedited shipping. This time he requested it to be sent through another company. He did get that one, just in time before leaving. He's currently in the process of getting a refund for the original purchase, which despite being deemed 'lost' by OnTrac, was eventually delivered to his home several days later.
OnTrac wouldn't comment on specifics, but did release the following statement:
"Our top priority is and has always been our customers, and we share their frustration with delayed packages. We endeavor to ensure every package we ship arrives at its destination and encourage customers experiencing issues to reach out to our Customer Service Team via ontrac.com. Our team is working to ensure packages move through our network as quickly and securely as possible."
While you can, in some cases, request which company will be handling the shipping of an item, that is not always possible. The BBB recommends the following for consumers:
- Check out shipping policies before you get to the check-out page.
- Look for what the company says about how long it will take for your package to arrive.
- Discuss options with individual sellers. Both buyers and sellers can benefit from having accurate information up front.
- Use care to provide the correct address and zip code.
- If a package is late, contact the seller to find out why.
- Always research bbb.org and read through reviews and complaints thoroughly, as well as the business's response.
Despite having a one-star rating with the BBB and more than 1,200 complaints, OnTrac's rating with the BBB is an A. We asked the BBB how that could be. They told us:
"Numerous factors are taken into consideration to calculate a rating - complaint history, type and time in business, upholding licensing, advertising practices, being transparent, government actions - not only the volume of complaints that are most public to the consumer.
- Customer reviews are not used in the calculation of the BBB Letter Grade Rating
- The company has responded to 100% of the complaints. This is both necessary to maintain their accreditation and to avoid losing points in the rating category under "Unanswered."
- The responses address the disputed issues. While they don't always result in the consumer being satisfied, they are reviewing each situation and giving a specific answer. This is necessary to maintain accreditation and to avoid losing points under the category of "Unresolved."
- The number of complaints, or Complaint Volume, is calculated within the context of the business size. Bigger companies get more complaints, check out Amazon or UPS, however, what the rating considered is whether they've started to receive a higher number for a business of their size."