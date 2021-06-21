SPOKANE, Wash. - It is Amazon Prime Day, and other major retailers like Target and Walmart are also rolling out major deals to try to get you shopping. With millions of Americans expected to do exactly that Monday, the Better Business Bureau is encouraging caution against relentless scammers.
The BBB sent out a warning saying in part, "be wary of phishing scams, misleading advertisements, and lookalike websites."
"They are going to try to steal your money and your information," said BBB representative Roseann Freitas.
A common way for identity thieves to try to take advanced is to pose as a company you trust in your inbox. If you see an email from Amazon or another company you do business with, take a few moments to really look before you click on anything.
"They all look so legitimate, but you have to double check," she said.
The best place to do that is the URL. Even the slightest addition to it means something is up.
"They may change it to amazon 1 dot com," Freitas said. "It just may be one character off, and people fall for it."
Another sweet spot for scammers is your social media feed, often times in ads.
"We're seeing false advertising," she said.
If you do spot a product or deal that interests you in one of those ads, you can easily vet it out.
"It doesn't mean it's not legitimate, but I never click on links (from social media ads,)" she said. "I go to the company's website. If they have a deal going on, it will be there."
Finally, whenever shopping, be realistic. If something seems too good to be true, the BBB cautions it probably is.
"If there is something in short supply, they are not going to discount it," she said. "Supply and demand doesn't work like that."
Freitas also recommends typing a company's name followed by "scam" or "review" before making a new purchase if you feel skeptical. Also, if their request for payment is unusual, it could be a red flag too.