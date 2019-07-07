SPOKANE, Wash. -- A local woman says her "independence" was stolen after someone took her mobility scooter from her back yard.
"They kicked through part of our fence and just lifted the lock and took it with them," Brittany Rogers said. "I just broke down and cried."
Brittany only recently purchased the mobility scooter after deciding to enroll in some college courses. She says she has a rare condition that makes walking extremely difficult and painful. She says she saw this scooter as a way to "feel free."
"I am disabled by a genetic condition called Ehlers Danlos Syndrome," she said. "It causes joint dislocations, chronic fatigue, and a heart condition that make even short distances difficult."
Brittany says she saved up for months for the mobility scooter because insurance did not cover it.
"I rely on it to get to places most people can just walk to," she said. "The scooter is my ability to leave the house."
She's hopeful one of our viewers will see her mobility scooter and help her get it back. The theft occurred near Cincinnati and Baldwin Saturday afternoon.
"I'm hoping (whoever did this) didn't know how much this (mobility scooter) meant to me," she said. "I'm trying to stay positive."
Brittany describes the mobility scooter as a red Zomme3. We have attached photos to this story.
"I still have the charger for it and the keys," she said. "I just hope there's a way I'll get it back."
If you know anything about the crime, please call crime check. If you are able to help Brittany in any way, email Hayley Guenthner at Hayley@KHQ.com