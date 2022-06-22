SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a mobile coffee truck was stolen. The owners are pleading with the public to be on the lookout for the unique rig that is invaluable to their business.
“We are very sad,” Shane and Alicia Thompson with Swell Coffee said. “We rely on this greatly for our business and family.”
Staff believe the crooks broke in through a sliding door as it was parked near their roast and coffee stand near 14505 E. Trent. The theft occurred late Tuesday or early Wednesday. The small business says a loss like this is beyond frustrating.
“It’s devastating financially,” Thomson said. “We rely on much of this truck’s income for our business. We have many commitments with our truck at famers markets, weddings and other private events that will be greatly (impacted) by this.”
They tell our Help Me Hayley they remain hopeful someone out there saw or knows something. They beg that person to do what’s right and come forward.
“This truck is one of a kind, a deeply invested in asset to our business,” she said. “It is very emotional having something we have (poured) years into vanish over night.”
If you can help, call crime check immediately and reference report number 2022-10078080.