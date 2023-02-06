SPOKANE, Wash. - One simple error has caused disastrous financial consequences for one local veteran.
In October last year, Benny Robinson's wife of nearly 60 years passed away. When he alerted the military of her passing so his military benefits could be adjusted, he says they mistakenly marked Benny himself as deceased. In the days following, when he should have been spent grieving her loss, he's instead been trying to pull himself out of financial ruin.
"Basically, I have no money," he said.
"I haven't been paid theoretically in five months. October, November, December, they pulled (payments) back," Benny explained. "And January and February, I haven't been paid."
The payments are from Veterans Affairs (VA), money he is owed for his many years of devoted service to our country.
"I was air traffic control for 17 years," he said. "I eventually retired as a safety officer at March Air Force Base. When I retired there, I went to work for the VA."
Benny spent his entire career finding ways to serve.
"I've tried," he said.
All because he truly loved serving. Better still, Benny found a woman who did, too.
He remembers the moment he saw Billie Frances: on Christmas Day, 1955. "She was the best present I ever got," he beamed.
Weeks after meeting, Benny and Billie Frances set the date.
"(We were married) on April 24, 1956," he said. It was the best day of his life, and the day it really began. "(We were man and wife for) 57 years," he said through tears.
They had so many good years, and the military took them all over, allowing them to make the most of new experiences. The couple welcomed two children, and as the months rolled into years, grandbabies came next.
Benny recalls his wife's impressive ability to constantly juggle it all. "She could get stuff done."
He remembers their daughter's wedding, where Billie Frances not only made the bridesmaid gowns, but also the couple's cake.
She was his hero.
"We had a great life," he said.
But this past fall, Billie Frances' health took a turn. By October, her time was fading fast.
"She couldn't wake up, she couldn't function," he said of her health.
It was difficult to watch her decline, but Benny stayed with her until the end.
"(In her final moments), maybe it was my imagination, but she squeezed my fingers."
And then Benny said the words he had every day for nearly six decades.
"I told her, 'I love you,'" he recalled.
On Oct. 29, God called Billie Frances up. Through overwhelming grief, Benny helped plan a funeral and get their affairs in order. Which included alerting the military to his wife's passing.
"I called them and reported her death in November, and they said, 'Your military check will be lowered,' and I said, 'I know, that's why I'm calling.'"
On Dec. 1, his benefits came as normal. But come January — nothing. He waited until after the New Year holiday and called again.
"They said, 'Oh, I see the problem. We'll get it fixed. Someone checked the wrong box. They show you deceased instead of Billie,'" he said. "They said, 'We'll get you your paycheck.'"
A simple fix he thought. He didn't worry. Until a few days later when he was woken up with a harrowing phone call.
"The morning of Jan. 5 at 5 a.m., it was Chase Bank calling saying, 'You're $5,218 overdrawn,'" Benny said.
"Come to find out, The Department of Treasury can reach inside and pull out every dime you have in there, without proof of your demise," he said. "No one has ever asked for a death certificate."
Apparently, a death certificate was not required in order for the military to mark Benny as dead and, as he tells it, reclaim payments that were made after his supposed death.
"They pulled October, November and December's disability and retirement checks because they showed I died in October," said Benny. "They didn't verify I was dead — they just took my money."
Since then, Benny has reached out to the VA, politicians, any and everyone who may be able to help. He said he's been in frequent communication with representatives from Senator Patty Murray's office, who have been working diligently with him to straighten out the mess.
On Jan. 11, he received a letter titled "We made a decision on your VA benefits." For a brief moment, Benny held some hope.
"(The letter says), 'We apologize for erroneously terminating your (payments,)'" he read.
It went on to admit they had made a mistake. It also expressed their condolences for his wife's death.
"But they still haven't corrected this," he said.
The day prior to Help Me Hayley's first interview with Benny, he once again called the VA to see if the situation had been resolved. He says he was told more discouraging news.
"The VA (representative I spoke to) said according to their computer, I'm still deceased."
Despite the military's mistake, he is still able to collect social security, but he is far from able to make ends meet on his own.
"I don't have any money," he explained. "I have friends who were holding me up. If I didn't, I would have already lost my house and my car.
"Hayley, I don't know where to go."
Even with her gone, Benny says he's trying to lean on his wife to get him through this horrible time.
"I often wonder what Billie Frances would be doing if she were still here," he said.
On Feb. 6, Haley reached out to anyone and everyone she could think of who may be able to help.
Benny says he has been working with representatives from Senator Patty Murray's office, and that they have been helpful in trying to get this resolved. He says he spoke to a representative again on Monday who assured him she was trying to help him.
He also talked with a VA representative, and they sent this statement:
"When we learn of an error, we strive to correct the matter as soon as possible. Veterans have earned and deserve our very best, and we will never settle for anything less."
You may be wondering what you can do to help. Benny has asked that should you like to offer a donation to him, donate instead to a local veteran's cause or to do something nice for a veteran.