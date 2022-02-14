SPOKANE, Wash. — It was the late 1950’s. Barbie had just been launched and was an instant hit. Dwight Eisenhower was the President of the United States. And Elvis was king, continuing to dominate the charts. Times were simple, especially on a family friendly stretch of West Hoffman in North Spokane, where everyone not only knew, but also cared about each other.
“It was a great neighborhood,” one resident recalls. “The kids all played together. There was no conflict.”
At least, there was none until the calendar hit February 14, 1958.
“The whole neighborhood just dreaded Valentine's Day,” she says. “Everyone was nervous walking to their mailbox to see what it was going to hold that year.”
This woman was so disturbed by what the anonymous V-day cards held that even decades later, she admits she's still nervous when it comes to whoever did this. She’s asked we don’t use her name or her parent’s names.
She clarifies, "I’d prefer not be a target."
Again. By someone who clearly watched and remembered different household's darkest and most vulnerable moments.
The author of the cards clearly wanted to ensure the recipients were haunted by the year's lowest lows on a day dedicated to love.
“[Whoever sent them] would take the most hurtful, damaging thing that happened to a family that year, and then have some little caption about it on the card."
Think things like bankruptcy, struggles with employment, or even medical hardships. Because of how personal and deeply painful some of the notes were, she asked we do not elaborate further than that. "Very, very bad memories for sure," she says.
It seemed nothing was off limits to the typewriting terror. She estimates eight families living in the same area, including her own, received the letters from 1958 through the mid 1960s.
She says all involved came to believe whoever did this was either someone they knew well, or an individual who had a close relationship with someone in the neighborhood. “We couldn't understand how anyone could be that vindictive in this group of people."
Whoever it was, they were able to keep recipients stumped.
She says her parents tossed out their cruel Valentine's. And who could blame them? They were painful to see, but intriguing enough to always open.
“I know my mom was the type of person who didn't want that stuff around... bad energy,” she explains.
But she knows of other neighbors who did keep them to share amongst each other. The words always varied, but the presentation was the same year after year, and they always showed up right on time for Valentine's Day.
“They came in a business envelope,” she recalls. “They were all typed. The one thing that stuck out is the type writer had a ‘dirty O‘ meaning ink had accumulated. It wasn't a clear O.”
She remembers her mother trying to use that clue to find the culprit. She asked many homeowners on the block to quickly use their typewriters for business while checking how it printed the letter 'o.' She never found one that matched the cards.
She says they also took note of the type of paper. The Valentine's contained a cartoon type picture that always appeared to be professionally printed.
"But [the paper] had a very small red, rubber strip on it, as if they were torn from a tablet," she says.
Because the letters were never threatening, it was not a matter for the police, and the mystery continued to linger around the block. Until one Valentine's Day in the mid 1960s.
"They just stopped," she says. "All of the sudden, nothing. No one ever received one again."
She says her parents poured over obituaries, wondering if whoever was behind this had died. They didn't find anything that would help them get answers.
The whole ordeal, she says, made them cautious around others.
"It got to the point where anytime there was a gathering, my parents would say [everyone would] just be looking around wondering, 'Is that the person?'" she recalls.
Her parents have since passed on, as have so many others who lived on the same stretch on West Hoffman. She has tried not to think about the bizarre holiday tradition, but recently shared it with friends and began wondering: could whoever did this simply have moved on to target another neighborhood? Who could say?
"It's a mystery," she says.
But it's not one that has kept her from enjoying the day with her family. She says she still finds Valentine's Day to be sweet, even if those memories always seem to surface this time of year, infusing a sour tinge.
She's hopeful that if any out there reading this story knows of anything that could be helpful, they will reach out. After all these years, she says, it'd just be interesting to finally get some answers about who was responsible for those X's and dirty O's.