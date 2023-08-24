SPOKANE, Wash. — SPD is investigating a heartbreaking vehicle theft as the victim was working at Sacred Heart. Based on the security video from the parking garage, the victim says his truck was stolen at approximately 1:00 a.m. by suspects seen on bicycles in the area. While fully insured, the sentimental value of the ride makes it irreplaceable.
"I had just a sinking feeling because I've worked so hard on it and everything it meant to me," Arnold Jahn said.
Arnold had rebuilt the 1967 Chevy C10 from the frame up to honor a mentor he met as a boy but became lifelong friends with as an adult.
"I dedicated it to my shop teacher from high school," he said. "We lost him in 2020 in a freak accident. He taught me everything. He was an amazing teacher."
Arnold said that teacher, Jeff Hanan, was incredibly skilled when it came to restoring vintage vehicles and hot rods. Arnold made sure his wheels were a moving tribute.
"I dedicated to him when I built it," he said. "I got a custom graphic for the side of it. It said, 'Hanan's Speed Shop' and Pasco, WA. He's from Pasco."
Even two days later, Arnold said it's hard to grasp something so special, something that took countless hours of hard work and love, could be gone in an instant.
"I just want it back," he said. "It's more than a vehicle. It's a connection...to him. You know. It just means a lot."
The family reached out to our 'Help Me Hayley' in hopes the community will be on the lookout. It's blue with a distinctive 'Hanan's Speed Shop' logo on the driver's door. The license plate is U6282 with a VIN of CS147Z109523.
If you have any information, call SPD at 509.456.2233 and reference report number 2023-20166837.
KHQ reached out to Sacred Heart about the theft and potential release of security video but has yet to hear back.