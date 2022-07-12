'We just keep moving forward, but we are at a standstill right now': Spokane Valley family needs community help for wheelchair accessible van purchase

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A local family is in desperate need of a wheelchair accessible van, and now have an organization willing to help them reach the needed financial goal to get it.
"This van would mean more to us then I think people realize," said Heather Simpson.
Heather is a single mom to 15-year-old Andrew. Her son was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy when he was four-years-old.
"It's a muscle wasting illness that's progressive," she said. "He used to be able to walk and do whatever you and I can do. Now, he can't walk and even raising his hands above his head...is getting harder for him."
Heather works as a Special Education teacher and devotes every free moment she has to being there for Andrew. The duo loves going to movies together, bargain hunting at thrift stores and collecting hot wheels. She says as his condition deteriorates, it's getting more and more challenging to go places.
"Now that he is in the wheelchair all the time, we don't get to go out like we used to," she said. "It's just hard to transfer from his wheelchair to our vehicle right now. It's just me doing it. Just he and I doing those transfers."
That's why they are so hopeful they will get a van that can accommodate their needs. It's a dream the Jett Foundation could make a reality.
"We are a non-profit," said spokeswoman Julie LeClair, "This program is the Jett Giving Fund. It helps families raise or fundraise half the funds for a vehicle."
The Jett Foundation then assists with the rest. They have already helped more than 20 families secure the wheelchair accessible vehicles they so desperately needed.
Now, Heather and Andrew are just hoping they can be next.
"Andrew is just a sweet young man," his mom said. "He tries as hard as he can at everything he can do."
The family has already raised more than $7,000. Their goal is $30,000.
"If the community comes in and helps them raise half the funds, we come in and provide the rest," said LeClair.
Our Help Me Hayley has received numerous requests to share Andrew's story. When asked what the vehicle would mean to him, Andrew told Hayley through tears that it would give him a level of independence.
"I knew he'd be emotional," Heather said. "It's just hard for us. We try our best. We just keep moving forward, but we are at a standstill right now."
If enough money is raised, Heather and Andrew could get their van as early as December.
If you're able to give, please do so at the Jett Foundation fundraiser site.