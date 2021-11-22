SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a reported road rage incident where the victim says a vehicle unknown to her rammed her truck several times before finally taking off.
The incident happened just before 5:00 Friday evening near Illinois and Perry. She says after hitting her vehicle, the driver eventually turned onto Madelia.
"This guy doesn't belong on the road, he should be in jail," the victim, Heather, said. "He busted out the tail light, and these (dents, scratches) are him too. He (hit me) three times."
She was eventually able to safely pull over and call 911.
"I was sitting there sobbing....I was alone," she said. "I was like I don't want to leave my truck here, but I was like oh my gosh, I don't want to drive home."
Heather says the vehicle was following her so closely, she wasn't able to get a good look at it. She recalls it being a larger white or possibly silver SUV.
"I want to find (the driver,)" she said. "Maybe someone has a neighbor or a coworker who has front-end damage from Friday night. It's a last-ditch effort...I don't want to do nothing."
Because she worries the next target could wind up seriously hurt.
"That's my fear," she said. "I'm not injured, I mean I am a little stiff but that's fine. But what about next time? What if a kid is in the car or a little old lady? And what if they are actually going under the speed limit? He'd be even more aggressive, I would imagine."
If you have any information or perhaps had a similar interaction with a vehicle matching this description, please call SPD and reference report number 2021-20199336.