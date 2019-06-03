Grace Chapin

With a cold front pushing in Monday we will see a cool down, although you might not notice it at first with your daytime high still in the low 80's. Wednesday we will expect another cold front heading our way, giving us temperatures back down into the 60's by the end of the week! This will be quite the change compared to what we experienced over the weekend. The dry conditions we have had look to stay in place until Friday when we will see a slight chance for showers.

