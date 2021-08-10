Well, I sincerely hope you enjoyed the "cooler" start to this week, because if this summer has taught us anything it's that the cooler days don't seem to last long, and that's exactly where we find ourselves heading into Wednesday.
A High Heat Warning has once again been issued by the National Weather Service starting at noon on Wednesday for dangerously hot, triple-digit high temperatures.
That kind of heat will then stick around with upper-90s and 100s all the way through Saturday, before a Pacific storm system brings a cool-down and maybe even a few showers early next week!
Drink lots of water, plan those walks for early in the day and make sure to check on your friends and neighbors without A/C.
We've done it before, and we'll do it again!