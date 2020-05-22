Spokane County has been granted a variance by the Governor's office to move to phase 2. That means restaurants are allowed to reopen for in-person dining with some restrictions. Here is a list of businesses that are open under Phase Two guidelines.
You Dirty Dog Pet Grooming
- 12012 E Sprague Suite 4, Spokane Valley
- Hours: Monday Friday 9am to 5pm
- 9222 N Newport Hwy Suite D, Spokane
- Hours: 9am to 3pm
- 7520 N Division Street, Spokane and 13410 E Indiana Avenue
- Hours: 10 am to 8 pm
Wandermere Golf Course/Bar & Grill
- 13700 N Wandermere Road
- 6am to 6pm
- 1828 E. Bridgeport
- 8 am to 8 pm
