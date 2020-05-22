Spokane County has been granted a variance by the Governor's office to move to phase 2. That means restaurants are allowed to reopen for in-person dining with some restrictions. Here is a list of businesses that are open under Phase Two guidelines.

Do you know of a restaurant that is open? Let us know by clicking HERE.

You Dirty Dog Pet Grooming

  • 12012 E Sprague Suite 4, Spokane Valley
  • Hours: Monday Friday 9am to 5pm

Spokane Sip

  • 9222 N Newport Hwy Suite D, Spokane
  • Hours: 9am to 3pm

Furniture Row

  • 7520 N Division Street, Spokane and 13410 E Indiana Avenue
  • Hours: 10 am to 8 pm

Wandermere Golf Course/Bar & Grill

  • 13700 N Wandermere Road
  • 6am to 6pm

Built By Ernie

  • 1828 E. Bridgeport
  • 8 am to 8 pm

