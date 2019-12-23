SPOKANE, Wash. - Christmas is right around the corner, and if you aren't planning on celebrating the holidays at home, here's what's open.
Times were taken from the schedules listed for each business, but times may vary due to the holidays.
Places to Eat
- The Davenport's Palm Court Grill Restaurant is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- The Davenport's Safari Room Fresh Grill and Bar is open from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m.
- Clinkerdagger is open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Clover Restaurant & Bar is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Twigs Bistro is open from 11 a.m to 10 p.m.
- Cathay Inn is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Morty's Tap & Grille 5 a.m. to 2 a.m.
- Denny's is open all day Christmas Day
- IHop is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Golden Corral is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- McDonald's locations are open from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Things to Do
- Numerica Skate Ribbon is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Looff Carrousel is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- AMC River Park Square Theaters is open. Check movie times.
- Regal Theaters is open. Check movie times.
Grocery Stores
- Safeway locations are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Albertsons locations are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Walgreens locations are open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.