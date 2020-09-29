You may have seen concerns circulating on social media of wildfire smoke moving back into the Inland Northwest over the next few days. And while we expect that to happen, we DON'T expect a major drop in our air quality.
That's because the smoke will stay much higher up in the atmosphere than a few weeks ago. That will make for some hazy skies, but likely not much else.
High pressure also insures not much else will be happening! Aside from the haze, get ready for more sunny and warm weather that looks to last all the way through the weekend. So warm in fact, some spots could break high temperature records!
A weak system could bring a few showers to the Cascades on Sunday, but the next chance for any rain in Eastern Washington and North Idaho will hold off until the end of next week.
Don't pack up the summer wardrobe just yet!
