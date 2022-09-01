After a brief cool down on Thursday temperatures will once again be threatening records on Friday.
A heat advisory will once again go into place at noon and last until 8 PM as temperatures reach near 100°.
The hot, dry weather is also increasing our fire risk. A red flag warning will also go into effect on Friday and last through Saturday as winds could gust near 30 mph Saturday afternoon.
The rest of our Labor Day weekend looks a bit quieter as winds calm and temperatures cool into the 80s through next week.