Monday High Temps

Monday was the warmest day of the year so far...could it get even warmer on Tuesday? Looks possible for many of us!

 Blake Jensen -KHQ Weather Forecaster

Our temperatures have been warming up all weekend long, reaching the warmest temperatures of the year for many communities on Monday afternoon. On Tuesday it could be even hotter, and with an added risk of thunderstorms making for extremely dangerous fire conditions!

Weather Pattern

Hot air and moisture are being spun into the Inland Northwest. The cold front Tuesday night will likely trigger strong t-storms. 

High pressure to the south of us is responsible for funneling in all the hot air, leading to temperatures close to 10° warmer than normal, in the 90s and 100s! However it's also spinning up a little bit of moisture. The moisture, heat and arrival of a cold-front Tuesday night look like a recipe for some potentially strong, fast-moving thunderstorms. 

Best Chance for Thunderstorms

This graph shows the best chance for rain, but we know that rain will likely be coming from t-storms Tuesday night. For Spokane, our best chance of some thunderstorms will be between 6PM Tuesday and 6AM Wednesday morning.
Fire Weather Watch

Thunderstorms Tuesday night could produce lots of lightning and gusty winds. A dangerous combination for fires. Fire Weather Watch in place now, will likely be upgraded to Red Flag Warning on Tuesday.

Right now the best chance for thunderstorms region-wide looks to be after 6PM on Tuesday. The threat looks to then last through Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning before the front passes. Thunderstorms that form along this front will likely produce lots of cloud-to-ground lightning, as well as wind gusts up to 40mph. If lightning were to start a new fire, wind gusts in those thunderstorms could help it grow out of control quickly! That's why a Fire Weather Watch is in place from 2PM Tuesday to 5AM Wednesday morning, as that will be when the most dangerous conditions are expected.

We should see a little bit of relief from the heat after the cold front passes on Wednesday, with high temperatures falling back into the 70s. But the break doesn't last long, 90s again by Friday.

-Blake

