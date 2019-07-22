Our temperatures have been warming up all weekend long, reaching the warmest temperatures of the year for many communities on Monday afternoon. On Tuesday it could be even hotter, and with an added risk of thunderstorms making for extremely dangerous fire conditions!
High pressure to the south of us is responsible for funneling in all the hot air, leading to temperatures close to 10° warmer than normal, in the 90s and 100s! However it's also spinning up a little bit of moisture. The moisture, heat and arrival of a cold-front Tuesday night look like a recipe for some potentially strong, fast-moving thunderstorms.
Right now the best chance for thunderstorms region-wide looks to be after 6PM on Tuesday. The threat looks to then last through Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning before the front passes. Thunderstorms that form along this front will likely produce lots of cloud-to-ground lightning, as well as wind gusts up to 40mph. If lightning were to start a new fire, wind gusts in those thunderstorms could help it grow out of control quickly! That's why a Fire Weather Watch is in place from 2PM Tuesday to 5AM Wednesday morning, as that will be when the most dangerous conditions are expected.
We should see a little bit of relief from the heat after the cold front passes on Wednesday, with high temperatures falling back into the 70s. But the break doesn't last long, 90s again by Friday.
-Blake