This weekend on street corners around Spokane, you'll find dedicated volunteers collecting money to help Joya do what they do best: Help kids.
Among those volunteers will be high school students from around the area like North Central's Johnny Curtis and Kenzie Letcsh, who as young adults know that the future generation is already here and that includes the kids at Joya, too.
"I was raised to kind of car and nurture for other people," Kenzie said. "It's almost second nature for me to want to help raise money."
Curtis feels a similar calling.
"We're such a family at NC," Curtis added while sitting next to Kenzie at Joya on Wednesday. "The way I see it is kids who go to Joya are potential future NC students and at NC we take care of our own."
Even ahead of this weekend's penny drive, local high schools have spent recent weeks holding drives of their own, with a donation jug in every classroom, and in North Central's case, even a few mobile deposit spots.
"We also had personal jugs that we would carry around," Curtis said.
For students like Lewis and Clark senior Brianne Abbott-Rogge, even in a tough pandemic year, leading the charge to raise money for a place like Joya just made sense.
"One of my friends siblings went here, too. It's just a really special place that does a lot of good work," Brianne said.
The generosity of her fellow students and her teachers amazed Brianne over the course of a couple of weeks as she watched the jugs fill up.
"It helps kids and kids are the treasures of our community," Lewis and Clark teacher Lisa Underhill said.
Lisa's been fundraising for Joya since 2005.
For both Lewis and Clark and North Central, this year's fundraising has already been a success.
"We raised, as a school $3168.59 through our penny drive," Brianne proudly said as she held a giant check in Joya's gym.
"We were at first worried that we weren't going to raise as much as we had in past years," Kenzie said while talking about fundraising during the pandemic. "We were obviously shock and we raised a lot more than we though we would. Our goal was only $2000 and we crushed it."
Crushed it they did as the students at North Central raised $6315.88.
Earlier in the week, Freeman presented a giant check of their own to Joya for $2,276.03.
With more than $10,000 raised between the three schools, and more than 70 other area school participating, it's a good start, but the mission for these kids helping kids is not over.
There's still work to do this weekend.
"I know a lot of North Central kids will be at Francis and Ash," Kenzie said.
"Definitely come and stop by 29th and Grand," Brianne countered with a smile.
So scrounged up your loose change and if you happen to come across an intersection staffed with high school students collecting money for Joya, feel free to toss it in the bucket and know it goes to a great cause.