MEAD, Wash – Jason Morrell, the owner of Walter’s Fruit Ranch, says high temperatures have put them into a predicament.
"It's a timing issue figuring out when to pick after about 1 o'clock; it's too hot to pick out here, so we've been closing the store early,” Morell said.
Moreover, Morrell says that because of this year's weather pattern, their crops came in early, “It's put the growing cycle into overdrive.”
Morrell says despite some logistics, high temperatures have been great for their products, “We've been seeing an unprecedented size in our peaches."
With unprecedented numbers, there is more than enough to go around, “especially because of these heats, we have a record amount of peaches, and we're all you pick here," said Morrell.
Claire Snoke says picking fruit is always a summer activity she like’s to tick off her list.
But, because of the high temperatures, she falls into the trend Morrel has seen for weeks; it’s just too hot to pick at certain times of the day.
"We did try to come more towards the earlier hours of the day due to the heat,” said Snoke.
If you’re worried about how the heat has affected the shelf life of the fruit, Morrel says there is something for everyone, “When you go to pick a peach and why people come out here to Walters to do the ‘you pick’ is because you get to pick it how ripe you want it. The best flavor you're going to get is a tree-ripened peach where it's soft on top, and those will typically last less; if they're a little firmer, they'll last longer.
Walter's Fruit Ranch Will host a Peach Sip and Pick Friday, August 18th, with live music and peach-inspired drinks.