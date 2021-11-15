Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Colfax, Wallace, Osburn, Worley, Cheney, Hayden, Medimont, Pomeroy, Moscow, Kellogg, Santa, Coeur d'Alene, Uniontown, Tekoa, Mullan, Oakesdale, Rockford, Rosalia, Spokane, Coeur D'alene, Cataldo, Clarkston Heights, Post Falls, St. Maries, La Crosse, Davenport, Potlatch, Clarkston, Plummer, Genesee, St. Joe, Pinehurst, Pullman, and Emida. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. &&