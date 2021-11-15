Today the focus is going to be on the winds across the Inland Northwest. A high wind advisory goes into effect at 9 a.m. and will last until 7 p.m. for areas shaded in tan which includes Kettle Falls, Moses Lake, Tri-Cities, and Sandpoint. During this time, winds are expected to be between 25 and 35 mph with up to 55 mph wind gusts possible. Gusty winds will blow any unsecured objects.
We also have a high wind warning that will take effect at 2 p.m. and last until 10 p.m. for areas shaded in dark brown which includes Spokane, Coeur d'Alene, Ritzville, and Pullman. Winds are expected to be between 30 and 40 mph with up to 60 mph wind gusts possible. Be prepared for down trees, down power lines, power outages as well as hazardous driving conditions.
Showers will also come into the Spokane area by this afternoon. A winter weather advisory also goes into effect at 4 this afternoon for Western Chelan County. Stevens Pass could see 6 to 8 inches today.
The daytime high in Spokane will be around 63 degrees and a cool down into the low 40's is expected for the rest of the week.