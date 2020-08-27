Hill's Resort announces four staff members test positive for COVID-19

PRIEST LAKE, ID- The Hill's Resort in Priest Lake has announced that four staff members in total have tested positive for COVID-19.
The resort posted on their Facebook page that Tuesday, August 25th, a staff member tested positive and that the next day, staff members who had been in close contact with that person would also be tested and begin isolation. They also said that the restaurant and lounge at the resort would be closed starting Wednesday.
In a follow up post on Thursday, August 27th, the resort announced that three additional staff members had tested positive. They are asking that anyone who has been to the resort in the past 14 days monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested if they arrive.
"We understand this may not be all of the information you would like to hear," The Hill's Facebook post from Thursday said, "However it is what we are allowed to share."
The restaurant and lounge will remain closed for the time being.
