Hiroshima survivor to be keynote speaker for event at University of Idaho

Hiroshima survivor Keiko Ogura is set to deliver they keynote speech at "Remembering Hiroshima" on the University of Idaho campus.

MOSCOW, Idaho - A Hiroshima survivor, author and activist will be the keynote speaker of a four-day event to better understand the impacts of atomic war, hosted by the University of Idaho. 

"Remembering Hiroshima" will be on the campus Sept. 12-15, and will feature a variety of speakers and events, all of which will be free and open to the public. 

The keynote address, “An A-bomb Survivor’s Testimony – The Voice of the Hibakusha for Peace,” by Keiko Ogura, a Hiroshima survivor, will be delivered Sept. 14 at 4 p.m. at the International Ballroom in the Bruce M. Pitman Center. 

You can find a full list of the events here.

