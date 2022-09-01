MOSCOW, Idaho - A Hiroshima survivor, author and activist will be the keynote speaker of a four-day event to better understand the impacts of atomic war, hosted by the University of Idaho.
"Remembering Hiroshima" will be on the campus Sept. 12-15, and will feature a variety of speakers and events, all of which will be free and open to the public.
The keynote address, “An A-bomb Survivor’s Testimony – The Voice of the Hibakusha for Peace,” by Keiko Ogura, a Hiroshima survivor, will be delivered Sept. 14 at 4 p.m. at the International Ballroom in the Bruce M. Pitman Center.
