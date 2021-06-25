It's been our big story all week long, getting ready for the hottest temperatures the Inland Northwest has ever seen, and now it's here. The National Weather Service upgraded the Excessive Heat Watch to a Warning on Thursday, indicating the dangerous heat is now here. By the time we get to next Tuesday, the temperature record book could quite literally have to be re-written!
By comparison, Friday is expected to still be fairly mild, with high temperatures only topping out in the low-90s in Spokane. But the weekend is when it really heats up, with triple-digits expected Saturday and Ironman Sunday, the hottest temperatures holding off until early next week, where it could reach 109°, and a new all-time Spokane record, by Tuesday.
It also now looks like the heat will be here to stay for a while, with triple-digit temperatures and no rain, likely all the way through the 4th of July weekend.
Of course heat like this only exacerbates an already dangerous fire situation. Just a little bit of wind could be devastating if a fire were to start. Thankfully, most of the region won't see much more than a breeze through the weekend, but parts of Central Washington could see some gusts up to 25mph Sunday and Monday. Either way, it is more important than ever to be fire-wise as we head into this historic stretch.
Stay safe, drink LOTS of water, and plan to stay inside during the hottest parts of the day!