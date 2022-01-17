NEWPORT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol announced a hit and run in Newport on US-2 between one vehicle and one pedestrian resulted in a fatality.
While details are sparse at this time, it seems the female pedestrian was walking south on the northbound shoulder near milepost 333. The vehicle, currently unidentified, left the roadway, driving onto the shoulder where it struck the pedestrian. The vehicle fled the scene.
State Patrol pronounced the pedestrian deceased at the scene, and identification is pending.
Investigations are currently on-going. If you have any information regarding this incident, you're encouraged to contact WSP and reference incident #20220117-00001571 as soon as possible.