EASTON, Wash. - Travelers, take note! Washington State Department of Traffic announced a single lane closure of westbound I-90 near Easton due to a sizeable hole in the bridge deck.
Single lane closure on westbound I-90 near Easton to repair a hole in the bridge deck. The lane closure is expected to last 24 to 48 hours. Minor delays. pic.twitter.com/tpkIFiQCpf— Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) February 10, 2022
Anyone crossing Snoqualmie Pass should expect minor delays. The lane closure is expected to last between 24 and 48 hours while repairs are underway.
This is the second time the bridge has had closures due to repairs in the last few months. The westbound lane experienced single lane closure in Nov. 2021 due to a similarly large hole in the bridge.