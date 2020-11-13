2020 has been a hard year but hopefully some holiday displays will bring some cheer into the year!
As we inch closer and closer to Christmas, people are starting to break out their holiday decorations! And we want to see, and share, your holiday cheer.
KHQ has made an interactive Holiday Light Map to help everyone see the biggest and best displays.
So turn up the Christmas music and put your house, church or business on the map! We are accepting submissions all season long.
