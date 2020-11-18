With many families choosing to do the holidays virtually this year, shipping companies like UPS, FedEx, and USPS are encouraging families to plan ahead to ensure their packages arrive in time for Christmas.
Here is a list of the recommended shipping deadlines for your package to arrive by Dec. 25:
United States Postal Service (USPS) 2020:
- USPS Retail Ground: Dec. 15
- First Class Mail & Packages: Dec. 18
- Priority Mail: Dec. 19
- Priority Mail Express: Dec. 23
UPS 2020:
- UPS Ground: Dec. 15
- UPS 3-day select: Dec. 21
- UPS Second day air: Dec. 22
- UPS Next day air: Dec. 23
FedEx 2020:
- FedEx SmartPost: Dec. 9
- FedEx Home Delivery: Dec. 15
- FedEx Ground: Dec. 15
- FedEx Express Saver: Dec. 21
- FedEx 3-day Freight: Dec. 21
- FedEx 2-day: Dec. 22
- FedEx 2-day AM: Dec. 22
- FedEx 2-day Freight: Dec. 22
- FedEx 1-day Freight: Dec. 23
- FedEx Extra Hours: Dec. 23
- FedEx Standard Overnight: Dec. 23
- FedEx Priority Overnight: Dec. 23
- FedEx First Overnight: Dec. 23
- FedEx Same Day: Dec. 25
- FedEx Same Day City Priority: Dec. 25
- FedEx Same Day City Direct: Dec. 25
Although the shipping companies are planning to be fully staffed and operating as normal for the holidays, due to COVID-19 complications some shipments are experiencing slight delays. The carriers are recommending shoppers order items in advance if possible to ensure that they arrive before Dec. 25.
