Holidays mean family, food and fun. Well, maybe not so much this year as the pandemic hopefully has us taking a year off from gathering with extended family.
Among those not taking some time off? Scammers.
"These are vulnerable times and everybody is in debt right now," Spokane resident Rebertha Wells told me by phone on Wednesday.
And while there's never a good time to be in the crosshairs of a scammer, she's right. This year, and this time of year in particular, are just not ideal to have to deal with scammers.
For the past two years, Rebertha has been receiving multiple calls saying her Amazon account had been hacked. The people calling her asked her for personal information and then asked her to pay them in (RED FLAG!) prepaid gift cards.
"I said 'that makes no kind of sense!'" Rebertha said. "If there's fraud on me, why would I have to pay you to have more money taken out?"
Short of hanging up on them, or having some fun with them, Rebertha did the next best thing for herself: She investigated.
"So I called Amazon and Amazon said they have no recognition of this and they would not do that!" Rebertha said.
This year, Rebertha said the scammers are adjusting and adding to their playbook by repeatedly calling and telling her someone used her Amazon account to buy a $600 iPhone. Of course, to fix the problem they would need her to logon to a website to verify information. Had she done that, she most certainly would've opened herself up to loss of personal information and from there, who knows?
Thankfully, she didn't fall for it, but her concern is for others.
"There's people out there that will believe this is going on and will just give out their information," Rebertha said.
Pandemic or not, this time of year is all about shopping, so when you're making purchases online, be weary, be cautious and be diligent in your own investigations.
- Emails and text messages might offer enticing deals, but it's best to go directly to the website itself by typing in the name to the address bar, rather than clicking on the links you're sent.
- Make sure you're giving your information to a legit site. Some scammers will use sites that might look like the real thing, but in reality be off just enough so the buyer doesn't notice and ends up giving up their personal information. Always make sure the spelling of the site is correct and that there is an "HTTPS" in the address bar. If there's no "S", it's not secure and you should take your business elsewhere.
- If someone calls you claiming to be from customer service, like in Rebertha's case, do exactly what she did and take the extra steps to verify before handing out any information.
- When buying online, use a credit card instead of a debit card. Hackers and scammers can get more money from you with a debit card.
- If you use a credit card, sign up for notifications whenever you make a purchase. That way you'll know right away when your card is used.
- Some sites want you to sign up using your Facebook or Google accounts. By doing that you could be giving them even more access to your information so it's best to just create a separate account with a unique password for each site.
"Be careful of who you talk to and who you give your information to," Rebertha said in her closing statement. "Do not believe the people you are talking to are telling you the truth."
