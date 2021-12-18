SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane holiday tradition forced to be put on a two-year pause due to COVID is making its triumphant return tomorrow.
The Bing Crosby Holiday Film Festival runs all day Sunday December 19 at the Bing Crosby Theater.
"Bing Crosby got his start here at our theater, and each year he's celebrated at the holidays," said Nickie White, Executive Director of Friends of the Bing. "This is a tradition, and many families kick off their holiday tradition with this festival. It kind of just gets you in the mood for Christmas."
For just $20, Bing Crosby enthusiasts can catch all their favorites all day long, and can come and go as they please. The lineup starts with White Christmas at 10:30 a.m., followed by Holiday Inn at 1:30 p.m., Road to Bali at 4 p.m., and White Christmas one more time at 7 p.m.
"We just couldn't let this holiday go without a little cheer," said White.
It's also a chance to give back. The Bing Crosby Theater is partnering with Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Inland Northwest, and asking festival goers to bring an unwrapped gift for adults or teens.
"When families come through and they're seeing that child that's in the hospital or going through that traumatic experience, that does affect the whole family," said Phil Harrison, Executive Director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Inland Northwest.
Suggested gift items include various gift cards, beauty products, grooming kits, board games, and more. For Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Inland Northwest's full holiday wish list, click here.
"They're focused on their family–as they should be," Harrison continued. "So, we want to make sure that when they come to the house and they're going to be here for the holidays, that we make this their home away from home. That they feel like they're home, that everyone's going to be taken care of, and that everyone in the family is served and is going to get a great Christmas."
"We're just so excited to be part of that and wrapping our arms around the community and families in Spokane here in Spokane, and celebrating this great holiday," said Nickie White.
The community's been just as excited as organizers for the festival to come back.
"People were excited," said White. "People were calling us before we announced the festival was returning, asking us 'when's it gonna happen?' We weren't quite sure, then we had the conversation, and we just knew we had to do it."
Tickets are $20, and can be purchased online or at the door. Attendees are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination–or a negative test within the last 48 hours–for admittance. For more information, visit the Bing Crosby Theater's website.