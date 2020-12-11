Ideally, when you're doing a story about Christmas decorations, you want it to be night time in order to truly capture the brightness of the bulbs and the excellence of the exhibit.
But for this story. It simply isn't necessary.
Last week, I was told I had to go check out the amount of blow-up decorations at one house just outside of Rathdrum, Idaho. That's quite a drive from Spokane, but i enjoy decorations, I said, "sure, I'll go do that."
When I got there, there were indeed a lot of blow-up decorations. Amongst the humming of fan motors and the drone of passing cars on Highway 53, even broad daylight can't take away from the wonder Tony Vandever and his wife Shannon have created.
"This started, probably close to 20 years ago," Tony told me from his decorated classroom in Plummer, Idaho via Zoom. "Our very first year we had two blow-ups. We had a Santa Claus and a snowman."
But soon, Santa and Frosty were joined by a few friends.
"There's a ship I've got blue lights shining under. There's Santa's beach," Tony said as he rattled off just a fraction of his decorations. "The octopus from 'Finding Nemo'. I've got a Santa BBQ-ing, I've got a taco truck. There's a penguin out there eating a fish."
Day or night, the blow-up decorations either welcome passing cars into Rathdrum or give them a spectacular send-off on their journey out of town. However, as amazing as the Vandever's display is, the reason behind it truly is its magic.
"For my wife and I, children have been our life," Tony said.
And he's not kidding. Tony teaches 5th grade in Plummer, Idaho. He and his wife own a learning center for kids in Post Falls and for about a decade, they were foster parents specializing in respite care for other foster families and sibling groups where they helped to keep families together.
And they cared for a lot of kids.
"Probably about year 8 of our foster parenting we were over 700 foster kids through our home," Tony said. "There were times we'd have 6 or 7 foster kids in our home at one time."
Christmas time as foster parents was always busy for the Vandevers.
"We seem to get a lot of foster children around Christmas time," Tony said. "So it just made sense to start building a collection."
The desire to lift the spirits of those children, who were already going through a difficult time, served as the genesis for what you see today in the Vandever's front yard.
"All times of the year are difficult on foster children, but especially around the holidays," Tony said. "We wanted to do something that would give foster children a little bit of brightness in their day."
The decorations offered an escape, however brief, for many children going through a difficult time during what is supposed to be a joyous time of year.
"They'd spend time walking in the yard, no matter how cold it is. They'll sit in the window just looking at them," Tony reminisced. "One of our things that we enjoy the most is we sit in our front window and we watch all of the cars that slow down as they come to our house and pull over and take pictures. It brings us joy as well to share this with everybody."
Even though the Vandevers are no long foster parents, their battalion of blow-ups just keeps growing and growing and growing.
"Every year after Christmas I will go out and buy a couple of new decorations on clearance and then just add to the collection," Tony said. "Some of the decorations I've had for the full 20 years. I probably have 40 more blow-ups in my shop that I work on throughout the year that I try to repair."
With a display that massive, Tony spends a lot of time prior to and after Christmas getting the decorations ready or putting them away, but each year anticipation grows from the community and his neighbors as Christmas time approaches.
"It's expected and it's loved," Tony said when I asked if his neighbors enjoy it.
And over the years, Tony and his wife haven't just added to the display, they've also added family members by adopting 7 children after having three of their own.
Out of the hundreds of kids who came through their home, Tony says they still keep in touch with some and are in some cases still involved in their lives.
"We still have kids that we fostered in that time that still involve us in things, like we've been invited to weddings, baby showers, they come over and visit us, they come over and have dinner with us," Tony said. "They're having kids of their own and they're involving us in their lives still so it's pretty amazing."
Their kids and now grandkids in some cases, now make up a group affectionately known as "The Crew" who help Tony set up the display each year. It's a bright reminder of the past that helped shape their present and one they'll continue to build each year.
Maybe even twice.
"Next year, maybe, I might even just get all the blow-ups out in July and have Christmas in July," Tony said. I'm pretty sure (I hope) he was serious.
As for adding to the display? Perhaps some live reindeer?
"As much as I would like to, probably not going that far," Tony laughed. "You got to feed those year-round."
The front-yard display, and the reason behind it, continue to shine bright each year (even in broad daylight) and sure you don't need night time to get the full effect of a Christmas light display, the Vandever's setup should be viewed at night because it is magnificent.
Tony said he loves sharing it with the community, so if you happen to head east on Highway 53 just outside of Rathdrum, feel free to stop and take some photos. Tony says you can even pull in the driveway and use the turnaround.
