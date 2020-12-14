SPOKANE, Wash. - Put the holiday music on in your car because the drive-thru Holiday Lights at Manito Park runs until Dec. 20.
According to Spokane Parks and Recreation, the Enchanted Garden Drive-Thru Holiday Lights transforms a decades-long Spokane tradition into a COVID-friendly experience.
Visitors will be able to drive through a half-mile show of lights.
Drivers enter the park from Grand Avenue and 25th Ave. then turn on either Tekoa or Manito Boulevard.
The display will be operating through December 20. Display times include:
- 4:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Fridays & Saturdays
- 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Sundays – Thursdays
Plan for long wait times, especially on the weekends.
While you are waiting, consider donating to the Friends of Manito. You can make a donation for as little as one dollar, here.
