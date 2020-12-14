Friends of Manito Holiday Open House and holiday light display launch this weekend!

Photos of Manito Park's Gaiser Conservatory from 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. - Put the holiday music on in your car because the drive-thru Holiday Lights at Manito Park runs until Dec. 20. 

According to Spokane Parks and Recreation, the Enchanted Garden Drive-Thru Holiday Lights transforms a decades-long Spokane tradition into a COVID-friendly experience. 

Visitors will be able to drive through a half-mile show of lights. 

Drivers enter the park from Grand Avenue and 25th Ave. then turn on either Tekoa or Manito Boulevard. 

The display will be operating through December 20. Display times include: 

  • 4:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Fridays & Saturdays
  • 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Sundays – Thursdays

Plan for long wait times, especially on the weekends. 

While you are waiting, consider donating to the Friends of Manito. You can make a donation for as little as one dollar, here

