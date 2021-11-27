SPOKANE, Wash. - Tonight at sundown marks the beginning of Hanukkah, which will last until nightfall of Monday, Dec. 6th. That means eight days and nights of celebration for the Jewish community here in Spokane and across the Northwest!
Hanukkah, or the Festival of Lights as it is often called, began in the second century. It began as a commemoration of the rededication of their Temple following Syrian occupation in 168 B.C.E., and of the reclamation of their cultural autonomy and identity. The miracle of the jar of olive oil was added a few centuries later, and came to explain the lighting of the menorah each night during the holiday.
Traditionally, Hanukkah is celebrated with gifts, good food, games, and gathering with family. While non-Jewish Americans might consider it 'Jewish Christmas', the holiday is really more about confirming and celebrating the rich heritage and traditions of the Jewish faith, and sharing it with their community. Gift giving was added later as a way to join in the winter festivities that dominate the Christmas season, becoming especially popular in the 1950s. Many families will give gelt, or money each night, while others may give small gifts, chocolate coins, or make donations in honor of others.
In honor of the holiday, there are many events and activities taking place in the area!
Spokane:
- Giant Menorah Lighting - Riverfront Park
- Chanukah Car Parade - Starts at E. 44th and Regal
- Chanukah Party (and building a giant Lego menorah) - Southside Senior Center
- Candle Lighting via Zoom - Temple Beth Shalom Spokane
Idaho:
- Ketchum Menorah Lighting - Ketchum Town Square
- Chanukah at the Capitol - Boise
- Chanukah Bash at Altitude - Boise
Montana:
- Menorah Lighting and Jelly Donuts - Ravalli County Fairgrounds
- Chanukah in Butte! - Beth Shalom Bozeman
- Chanukah on ICE! - Missoula
- Chanukah Celebration - Hamilton
- Hanukkah Party with Zootown Jews - Missoula
