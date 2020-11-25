SPOKANE, Wash - In a year of cancelations, scaled-down, socially-distanced events because of COVID-19, the Friends of Manito decided to go the other way for the holidays - bigger and better than ever before.
In past years, the Friends of Manito decorated the Gaiser Conservatory with Holiday Lights and opened it up to the public to walk through. But like everything else this year, COVID-19 forced a change of plans.
"We decided we couldn’t do the Conservatory lights. It just wouldn't make sense," said Kelly Brown, Board President for the Friends of Manito. "Everyone knows this year has been sad news after sad news, so we brainstormed with something that wouldn’t be canceled."
They came up with the idea to take a section of loop drive in Manito Park, which is normally closed in winter, decorate it with thousands of lights, and make it a free drive-thru event.
"It’s a drive-thru light show, you can stay in your car, it’s socially distanced, and it’s safe everyone," said Brown.
Because this event was going bigger in the time of COVID, lots of community support was required.
"This is a huge leap of faith," said Brown. "We've had great support from Mayor Nadine Woodward."
Part of that support also came in the form of a $20,000 CARES act grant.
The Enchanted Garden Drive-Thru Holiday Lights at Manito Park will begin Dec. 10th with a special-invite only night.
It will open to the public from December 11 to December 20.
Sunday thru Thursday it will be from 4:30 pm to 8:30 pm.
Friday and Saturday it will be open from 4:30 pm to 9:30 pm.
The event is free, however, a donation to the Friends of Manito is encouraged.
You can more find information about donating online by clicking here.
The lights will also be aired virtually on the Friends of Manito website from Dec. 21 to 31.
Friends of Manito is also in need of volunteers for the event. For more information about volunteer opportunities, email: Kelly.Dianne.Brown@gmail.com
*KHQ is a media sponsor for this event
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.