POST FALLS, Idaho - Just north of I-90 in Post Falls lies Papa's Holiday Lights. It's the brainchild of Mike and Marcy Connolly, the owners of Suntree RV Park.
"My husband and employees start working on this in July," said Marcy.
Lighted arch tunnels, two 60 feet tall light trees you can see from the freeway, and over 90,000 lights all synchronized to music, and free to the public.
"My husband spends hours programming these lights," Marcy said. "It's his heart. He wants people to come enjoy them."
Even though the Connolys have only been doing this for five years, they already have some dedicated fans–like 95-year-old Ruby Weixelman, who travels all the way here from Wichita, Kan., year after year.
"I have three children here is one reason, and I love to see all the pretty lights and see Marcy," Weixelman said. "I've never seen anything like it."
New this year are two live reindeer, Ginger and Nutmeg.
"This is the first year with the reindeer and Santa," said Marcy. "We're hoping we can plan it every year."
If you want to check out the appropriately named "Spice Girls," you have more shot tomorrow night from dusk until 11 p.m.
The Connolys say the turnout this year means so much more.
"They're so thankful after this last year of COVID, you know?" Marcy said. "Even now, being tied in, they're just thankful to get out and have something like this."
Papa's Holiday Lights is open through the first week of January, from dusk until 10 p.m. on weekdays, and dusk until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, visit their Facebook page.