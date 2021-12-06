SPOKANE, Wash. - Amidst the hustle and bustle of a busy River Park Square three weeks before Christmas–just across from Santa–there's a piano, and a talented eight-year-old named Aviela Gordon.
"I think we all need a little smile right now," said Aviela. "It seems to be making everybody happy when I play the piano."
Aviela's gift to the world is her music, which her dad Scott says he noticed at a young age.
"When she was three, she just kept going over to our keyboard and pressing the keys," Scott said. "Then I decided, 'okay, let's get her some lessons' at four, and she took off with it."
By the time she was five, she was already playing at restaurants. But then–an all too familiar refrain: COVID hit.
"So, for the last two years she's been withdrawn from playing in public," her father Scott said.
Then they saw the piano at River Park Square, got the mall's okay, and now she serenades holiday shoppers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
Who can say no to a talent like this?
"After I learn a song, I'm just able to memorize it–even though I have, like, 50 songs," Aviela said.
That's right–every one of the 50 or songs she plays is memorized.
"I noticed with playing piano, it's helped me be successful in school," she said.
Clearly it's worked, because she's already at a 5th grade level at eight-years-old.
Oh yeah–she's been getting tips from passersby, too. She doesn't do it for the money, but it definitely doesn't hurt.
"Because then I know they appreciate that I'm playing the piano," said Aviela.
"First I want to save up on it," said Aviela, when asked about what she wants to do with her tip money. "Then I'm going to save it for going to Gonzaga, since I'm going to be going in early."
The sky's the limit for Aviela. Or… is it?
"Well, I want to be a music teacher," she said when asked what she wants to be when she grows up. "Then for some reason I want to be an astronaut, because I want to explore space."
Her father, Scott, says he hopes playing at the mall helps her with her future.
"As far as public speaking, being around a bunch of people–it doesn't bother her at all, where most kids would be grabbing their dad's leg. Like I said, she's just gregarious," Scott said.
"I just think people need something to be happy about," Aviela said.