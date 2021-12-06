Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches. Highest snow amounts in the Idaho Panhandle. * WHERE...Rockford, Spokane Valley, Sandpoint, Hayden, Worley, Coeur d'Alene, Fairfield, Athol, Post Falls, Downtown Spokane, Schweitzer Mountain Road, and Priest River. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick with winter driving conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow could be moderate at times leading to rapidly changing road conditions. For Spokane County, the heaviest snow accumulations will be near the Idaho border including Spokane Valley southward along and east of State Route 195 including Rockford, Fairfield, and Latah. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&