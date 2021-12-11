Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph. Brief local gusts this morning to 60 mph is possible across the northern Columbia Basin and West Plains. * WHERE...Elk, Chewelah, Cheney, Republic, Danville, Odessa, Ralston, Colville, Arden, Newman Lake, Clayton, Lamona, Kettle Falls, Rockford, Coulee City, Spokane, Creston, Wauconda, Electric City, Wilbur, Malo, Newport, Molson, Harrington, Davenport, Grand Coulee, Curlew, Stratford, Orin, Chesaw, Deer Park, Inchelium, Ritzville, and Coulee Dam. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds may result in some downed trees and power outages. Loose objects may become airborne.