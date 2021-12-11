SPOKANE, Wash. - Opening night of Manito Holiday Lights. How can one of Spokane's most beautiful natural wonders get even better? Candy canes, Christmas trees, and more, all made out of Christmas lights.
And Santa, of course.
This is the second year of the drive-thru lights event, and Friends of Manito Park president Kelly Brown says they learned a lot from last year's popular debut.
"We learned last year that everybody loved it," Brown said. "It was COVID, so there wasn't a lot going on, and we had a lot of visitors. This year it might look a little different depending on what people are out doing."
Brown says they've changed some things to better accommodate the crowds, including shutting down the entrances to the park–except for Tekoa Rd. and Manito Blvd. off of 25th Ave.
"We have officers stationed at the major intersections that caused problems last year," said Brown. "More traffic control, more signage, just trying to be as respectful to the neighborhood as possible."
However, the popularity of Manito Holiday Lights still saw cars lined up and down Grand Ave. on opening night.
Regardless, Brown hopes to keep the crowding to a minimum this year..
"We really don't want people lining up early," Brown said. "We don't want any idling because we'd like to be respectful to the neighborhood and keep this a tradition. It's great. It's so fun to see the kids in their cars singing songs, joyful and happy to be out here. It makes us so happy."
For more information on Manito Holiday Lights, visit their website here.