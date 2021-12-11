SPOKANE, Wash. - How often do you see dozens of elves in one place, let alone the Spokane Airport?
"Santa has looked upon Spokane as a special spot," said Bernie Claus, Chief Elf Officer of Spokane Fantasy Flight. "He and Mrs. Claus traveled here when they were youngsters."
It turns out today was their one day off a year–for a specific purpose.
"I am on a mission from Santa to bring back 60 kids for 2021, on our 25th trip to the North Pole," Bernie said.
With the help of Alaska Airlines, they headed to the North Pole this afternoon with those 60 lucky kids.
"Santa looks for those whose heart is strong, but their life is not," said Bernie. "These are the children that he has found to give the most special Christmas of their lives."
"It's so magical," said Seesaw, Vice President & Chief Prankster of Spokane Fantasy Flight. "I come down here and I don't know how you guys do it. The North Pole is such a special place."
What do the children do while they're at the North Pole?
"They get to make toys, eat cookies, sit on Santa's lap," said Seesaw. "They get to eat cookies, and then they get to eat more cookies"
This is truly a sight unlike any other, with an immeasurable impact on the children. Can you blame them if they never want to leave?
"That's the sad part about good things, is you never want them to stop," Bernie said. "We're going to make sure they're going to remember this forever."
"We all need a good Christmas," Bernie continued. "The world has suffered, the North Pole has suffered, our businesses have suffered, the human heart has suffered. It's time for joy to come back in this darkness. Christmas is the perfect time to remember those who may be in a darker place than you feel like you are, and your light will help shine through the holiday season to bring everyone a better world."
To learn more about Spokane Fantasy Flight, visit their website.