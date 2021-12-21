Christmas is supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year. But for some it can also trigger sadness, loneliness and memories of happier days with family and friends.
This can be especially true for the elderly who may not live near family, or have living family members anymore.
However, a young man is determined to bring joy and good will to hundreds of seniors every holiday season.
Christmas Day is Nick Newell's favorite day of the year.
"It's the season of giving and I think it's so cool to be able to take a day that it's unique to me, being my birthday, and turning it into a day, that's about celebrating others and people who don't have somebody to celebrate with them," Nick said.
Nick said growing up in the Lewiston/Clarkston area, Nick's mom taught her children to spread Christmas cheer by adopting an elderly person for the holiday season.
"Being able to come in there and give them some of these things that they have asked for specifically to help occupy their time or just make their day is just an awesome feeling."
From his past experiences the St. Nicholas Christmas foundation was born. The group helps people in assisted living that don't have living families or are dealing with financial stress.
Eight years of bringing joy through his foundation has been wonderful but this year something extraordinary happened.
The St. Nick foundation was featured on the TODAY show and included a surprise check for $10,000.
The funds allow the non-profit a huge opportunity to help even more including expanding in Idaho, Washington and Colorado.
