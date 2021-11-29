SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Lights are such a big part of the holiday season and what better way to celebrate than going to the Northwest Winterfest Lantern Festival at the Spokane County Fairgrounds!
What does Christmas mean to you?
"It's just a time to be with family," Brad Hope, one visitor said.
The answer varies, depending you are in the world. But the Northwest Winterfest Lantern festival is giving folks from our area a chance to experience 17 different countries' perspectives, and to view their Christmas culture.
"The multicultural aspect of Northwest Winterfest is part of our mission and initial founding of this event," Lee Cameron, the Northwest Winterfest Co-Chair said.
They work with 20 different cultural communities, each display done by a separate local artist!
"I think that the artists put their heart and soul into this artwork," he said.
Visitors get the chance to enjoy some tunes, walk through a bamboo forest, and even see their favorite holiday characters like Olaf and Santa. Who wouldn't be enchanted by such a fun holiday display?
"It just looks amazing down here," said Hope. When asked what is favorite view so far, he answered, "It would actually be at the start, I saw Poe over there."
These displays were in the Mirabeau Hotel, constrained by the limited indoor space. "Last year we had to scale down considerably," Cameron said.
But this year they wanted to go big.
"It took three weeks, basically, to assemble and put it up. This year was really challenging, as everyone has heard in the news, with freight and travel [delays] overseas," Cameron said.
The entire event cost was nearly $1 million dollars, but well-worth it for families large and small.
This event goes through January 2nd and costs $19.99, so you have plenty of time to come enjoy the lights and myriad of cultures. Several discounts and children's prices may be applied, so check the ticket page before you go!
And if you miss it, there's a second event in the Tri-cities at the Benton County Fairgrounds starting February 10th.
For more information on each culture represented, including a video showing the creation of the artwork displayed, visit the Northwest Winterfest website!