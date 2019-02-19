Winter weather advisories and Winter storm warnings are in place as our next system moves in by late morning/early afternoon. Spokane, Lind, Ritzville, Coulee City are all under an advisory with Spokane expecting 2-4" of new snow and everyone else looking for an inch or so. CDA, Silver Valley, Lookout Pass, Palouse, LC valley all under a Winter Storm Warning with the Palouse looking for the higher end of the snow totals, with a whopping 8-12" of new snow expected. Snow will linger through tomorrow morning, with a few on and off snow chances into the afternoon.
Where we are so far!
For the month of February 24.4" of snow (we got Winter ALL in one month)
Total for the snow year SO FAR 44.3 (average would be 38.2)
Bringing us 6.1" ABOVE our average
Last year at this time we had 43.1" of snow
Another round of snow on the way Friday, into the weekend.