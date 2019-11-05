SPOKANE, Wash. - The early results are in and all but one of the four candidates who received endorsements from the Washington Realtors Political Action Committee are leading in their races.
Our news partners with The Spokesman-Review report the PAC put in more than $620,000 in favor of the candidates, which accounted for more than half of spending done by political groups acting independently of campaigns this year.
Nadine Woodward came out at the top of the mayoral race with 52.37 percent of the vote. Her opponent, Ben Stuckart, who received 47.63 percent of the vote, conceded the race to her shortly after hearing the results.
Cindy Wendle also came out on top in the early numbers for City Council president, with 51.04 percent compared to Breean Beggs' 48.96 percent.
Thirdly, Michael Cathcart, who is running for Spokane City Council's northeast district, had 54.07 percent of the vote on Tuesday. His opponent, Tim Benn, trailed with 45.30 percent.
Woodward, Wendle and Cathcart all received backing from the PAC. As did Andy Rathbun, who is running for City Council's northwest district. However, Rathbun only came away with 48.48 percent of the vote, compared to opponent Karen Stratton's 51.52 percent.