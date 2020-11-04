At least eight arrested in election night demonstration in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. - Demonstrations were held throughout Seattle on election night. Police made at least eight arrests as a large group of demonstrators marched through the downtown area.
Some marchers carried American flags and Black Lives Matter banners.
Officials said the demonstration was not against election results, but rather distrust in both President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
One driver was taken into custody for breaking through a police barricade, there were no injuries from the incident.
Officials also arrested a demonstrator for damaging a parking meter with a hammer. Police also broke out a passenger window of a vehicle in the demonstration and took a person from that car into custody.