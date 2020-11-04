WISCONSIN - According to the Associated Press, Joe Biden has carried the state of Wisconsin by a vote of 49.4% to President Donald Trump's 48.8%.
Immediately after the race was called by the Associated Press, Trump's campaign asked for an official recount.
Many states automatically trigger an official recount if a candidate wins their state in the general election by less than one percentage point. Wisconsin is not on that list of states. However, if a candidate requests a recount in Wisconsin and the percentage difference is less than one percentage point, the state is required to recount the votes.
This decision came as expected after Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien put out a statement before the race was called for Wisconsin that the campaign would request the recount immediately after the state was called.