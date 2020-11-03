HOUSTON, Texas - The mayor of Houston, the largest voting block in Texas, and the county clerk were out this morning inspiring voters.
Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins arrived a Acres Home Multi-Service Center and polling place in true Texas style: On a horse-drawn carriage.
Acres Home is a predominately Black neighborhood in Northwest Houston. It's typical for voters to arrive at this polling location on horseback.
The mayor remarked on the record-breaking early voting turnout, giving credit to the clerk for making the process easy, and accessible, as possible.
"To have had more people vote early than the entire 2016 season speaks volumes and it's because of the many different options people have had," the mayor said.
"We had drive-thru voting," the clerk said. "We had 24-hour voting, and now we're bringing ponies to the polls."