SPOKANE, Wash. - The early numbers for Tuesday's General Elections were a big win for Tim Eyman's anti-tax initiative that strictly limits vehicle registration fees to $30 a year.
The Spokesman-Review reports more than 46,000 people voted to impose the limitations, while 36,000 voted to oppose the measure. Opponents had warned it would put necessary state roadwork in jeopardy by cutting $4.2 billion in transportation funding.
In Spokane, a $20 car tab will go away, as will work that was promised in coming years. From 2012 to 2018, the city raised between $2 and $3 million a year for work on 78 miles of roads.
State lawmakers said the North Spokane Corridor is also in jeopardy under the measure.
Results continue to come in from various counties statewide, but as of Tuesday, November 5, the measure is passing with 54 percent of the vote - more than 60,000 votes.