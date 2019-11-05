(All times local)
4:45 pm
SPOKANE, Wash. - Votes are being counted and more are continuing to come in. It's Election Day in Spokane and in just a few hours, the first set of numbers will give an idea of who's winning, who's losing, what's passing and what's failing.
The candidates for mayor and city council president are each preparing for the end of a long campaign trail.
Mayoral candidate Ben Stuckart spent hours before the election at the local Democrat headquarters making last-minute calls to voters.
"It's a toss-up," he said when asked what he thought Tuesday's outcome would be. "It's like a coin flip, it could go either way."
Stuckart's opponent, Nadine Woodward, spent the final hours of her campaign continuing knocking on doors and talking with voters.
When asked if she thinks she'll be the next mayor of Spokane, she said, "I believe so. I certainly hope so, but again, it's up to the voters.
Candidate for City Council President Cindy Wendle posted a picture on Tuesday of herself and other volunteers out with campaign signs. She posted the photo on Facebook with the caption "working up to the last minute."
Her opponent, Breean Beggs, also spent his last campaigning day sign-waving, as well as holding a phone banking session at the local Democrat headquarters. He posted a photo online with the caption, "It's going to be a close election. Let's win this Spokane."